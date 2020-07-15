Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$21.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.87.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.17. 2,213,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

