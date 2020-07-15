Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$21.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.87.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.17. 2,213,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.