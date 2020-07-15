Raymond James Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,036. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

