Raymond James Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$70.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -23.72. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$65.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.70.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

