Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $51.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 1,748,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $174,577,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

