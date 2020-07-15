Raymond James Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.76.

AAV traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.72. 917,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$65.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh purchased 15,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

