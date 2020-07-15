Raymond James Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$7.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.97. 1,373,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.74. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.