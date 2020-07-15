Raymond James Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

TSE ERO traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.90. 96,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,162. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

