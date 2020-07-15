Raymond James Raises Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$0.50

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leucrotta Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

