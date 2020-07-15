Raymond James Raises Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$17.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

OR stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.48. 513,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.48.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

