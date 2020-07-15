Raymond James Raises Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$17.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.
OR stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.48. 513,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.48.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
