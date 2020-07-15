Raymond James Raises Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$5.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

TSE VII traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,017. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.60.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. Analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

