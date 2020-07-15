Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.25

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 398,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of $315.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.