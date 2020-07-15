Raymond James Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.70.

TSE:CFX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.72. 43,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.79. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$275.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canfor Pulp Products news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette acquired 6,000 shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$36,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,425.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

