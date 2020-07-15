Raymond James Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$25.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Shares of KEY traded up C$1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,684. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.75. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.4180557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.75, for a total transaction of C$435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,386,950. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock worth $1,494,911 in the last ninety days.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

