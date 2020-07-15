Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will announce $13.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.15 billion and the lowest is $13.76 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $62.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 billion to $63.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.05 billion to $67.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

