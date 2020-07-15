RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

