RChain Price Tops $0.0510 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, RChain has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Kucoin and BitMart. RChain has a market cap of $24.62 million and $330,559.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, BitMart, Bilaxy, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

