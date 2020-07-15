Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $408,992.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

