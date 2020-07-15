RED (RED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $611.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $378,666.43 and $611.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00471923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003208 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

