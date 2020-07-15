Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $716.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

