Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.46. 1,533,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

