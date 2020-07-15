Reston Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

