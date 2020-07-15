Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $179.96. 38,589,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,180,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

