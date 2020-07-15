Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,103,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. 579,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

