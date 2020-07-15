Return Energy (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$5.25

Return Energy (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Return Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,075. Return Energy has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

