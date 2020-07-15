Reviewing DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and DEMANT A S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A DEMANT A S/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and DEMANT A S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -1,161.96% -55.89% -48.30% DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and DEMANT A S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 4.18 -$25.02 million N/A N/A DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.04 $219.15 million $0.45 31.44

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Bionik Laboratories on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

