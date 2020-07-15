RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 95,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,731. The stock has a market cap of $842.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in RMR Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

