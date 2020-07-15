Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of RHHVF traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.63. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91. Roche has a twelve month low of $265.65 and a twelve month high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

