Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $1.92

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00020791 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $475,097.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.27 or 0.04996735 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

