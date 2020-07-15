Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 225,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

