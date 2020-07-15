RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.40.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

