Ryder System Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical volume of 400 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 380,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.04. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

