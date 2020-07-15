SaluS (SLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,831.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. SaluS has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $1,831.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $11.17 or 0.00120798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,239.22 or 0.99934840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006594 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000459 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.