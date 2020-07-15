Scala Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Scala has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $779,716.50 and approximately $7,551.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01963737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118934 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

