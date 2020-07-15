Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Trimmed by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 3,450,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,523. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

