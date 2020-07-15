Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 7.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,585,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 796,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,012. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

