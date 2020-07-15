Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,014,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

