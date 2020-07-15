Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,271 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. 11,095,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,571. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

