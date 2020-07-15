Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 4,511 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,623. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.