Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 155,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 174,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 213,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 11,587,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

