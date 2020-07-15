Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,398 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

DAL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,756,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,597,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

