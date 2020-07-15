Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,809. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

