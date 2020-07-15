Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 1,187,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

