Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 7,714,877 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

