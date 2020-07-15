Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

