Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 9,860,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

