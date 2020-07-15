Secure Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,026,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.