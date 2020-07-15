Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.79. 4,608,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average is $225.76. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

