Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $588,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.12. 381,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

