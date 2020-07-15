Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,067,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

