Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 687 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.